Epacria Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 50,670 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises about 2.7% of Epacria Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Raymond James downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.57. 58,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,393. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.18.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 32.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.65%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

