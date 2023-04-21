Epacria Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 203,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000. Liberty Latin America makes up about 1.6% of Epacria Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Epacria Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Liberty Latin America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 132,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LILAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer purchased 75,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,143,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,960,519.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LILAK stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.57. 224,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,312. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.