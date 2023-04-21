Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $714.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $702.00 to $714.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $781.61.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $705.02 on Thursday. Equinix has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $776.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $699.68 and a 200-day moving average of $665.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.60%.

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.24, for a total value of $1,967,678.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at $10,379,347.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,988. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

