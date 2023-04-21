Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will earn $4.65 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2024 earnings at $5.92 EPS.
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.16 billion.
Rogers Communications Stock Performance
Rogers Communications Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.
