Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will earn $4.65 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2024 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.16 billion.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.