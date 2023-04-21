ERC20 (ERC20) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.78 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $11.78 million and approximately $223.93 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00029036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020508 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019079 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,332.78 or 1.00045709 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01056367 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $102.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.