Ergo Price Hits $1.69 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Ergo has a market cap of $115.57 million and approximately $412,869.73 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00006031 BTC on exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,011.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.00318750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00012397 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.60 or 0.00548327 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00071043 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.63 or 0.00437772 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,405,949 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

