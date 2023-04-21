ESG Planning Cuts Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

ESG Planning reduced its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of ESG Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ESG Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.86. 23,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,957. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.24 and a 200 day moving average of $184.81. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $197.88.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

