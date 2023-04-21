ESG Planning Sells 1,892 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ESG Planning cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. ESG Planning’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.87. 541,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,845. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.99.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

