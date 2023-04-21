ESG Planning Sells 23,457 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

ESG Planning trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,457 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of ESG Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ESG Planning’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $500,643,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,807,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 772.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,668,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,287 shares during the period. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,409,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNK stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.94. 2,157,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,890,760. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $99.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.20.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

