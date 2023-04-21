ESG Planning Sells 6,354 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

ESG Planning trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the period. ESG Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,016,000 after buying an additional 53,593 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 117,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 24,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,277.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 90,118 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,852,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,456,482. The company has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

