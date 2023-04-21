Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 289.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Biogen by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $291.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.88.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

