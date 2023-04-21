Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,817 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $161.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $185.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

