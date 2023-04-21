Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 0.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in SunPower by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SunPower by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $492.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.25 million. SunPower had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 7,500 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.26.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

