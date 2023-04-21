Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLH. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,364,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,316,000 after buying an additional 320,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,132,000 after buying an additional 218,711 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,325,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,892,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,237,000 after buying an additional 171,052 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,758,000 after buying an additional 119,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 196 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $27,941.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 196 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $27,941.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $49,325.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,454.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,118 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.8 %

CLH stock opened at $145.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.38. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $146.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.10 and a 200-day moving average of $124.99.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CLH. Truist Financial began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.