Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.25% of Avid Bioservices worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 351,890 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 765,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 77,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 266,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 114,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 82.78%.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Activity at Avid Bioservices

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $150,440.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $150,440.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Sargen sold 7,011 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $141,902.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,875 shares of company stock valued at $852,800. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

