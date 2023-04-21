Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,104,000 after buying an additional 52,554 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,111,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,608,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,715,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,712,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMI opened at $308.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.11 and its 200 day moving average is $316.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.27 and a 12-month high of $353.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

In other Valmont Industries news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.75.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

