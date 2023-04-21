Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 3,284 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in United States Steel by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Steel news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at $157,690.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

United States Steel Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Stories

