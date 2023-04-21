Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 202,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $93,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 22.5% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Viemed Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

VMD opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $458.25 million, a P/E ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 1.47. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

Insider Activity at Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare Profile

In other Viemed Healthcare news, Director Nitin Kaushal sold 12,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $162,328.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,897.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore in 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.