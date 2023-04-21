Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $110.00. Approximately 117,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 130,155 shares.The stock last traded at $75.03 and had previously closed at $74.92.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their price target on Establishment Labs from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Leslie Gillin sold 3,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $254,183.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,364.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JW Asset Management LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 856,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,257,000 after purchasing an additional 162,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 42.5% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 578,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,578,000 after buying an additional 172,494 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.51% and a negative return on equity of 422.08%. The company had revenue of $43.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

