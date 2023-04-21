European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 204,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 349,717 shares.The stock last traded at $18.33 and had previously closed at $19.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWCZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on European Wax Center from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of European Wax Center from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center

European Wax Center Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $4,455,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 567,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 183,983 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in European Wax Center by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

