European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2023

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZGet Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 204,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 349,717 shares.The stock last traded at $18.33 and had previously closed at $19.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWCZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on European Wax Center from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of European Wax Center from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $4,455,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 567,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 183,983 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in European Wax Center by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Company Profile

(Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.