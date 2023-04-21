Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the March 15th total of 103,100 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Euroseas Stock Performance

ESEA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,886. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $140.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Euroseas had a return on equity of 67.58% and a net margin of 58.15%. The business had revenue of $44.45 million for the quarter.

Euroseas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.58%.

ESEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their target price on Euroseas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euroseas by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Euroseas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Euroseas by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Euroseas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. The company also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

