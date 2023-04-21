Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

EVBG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Everbridge Stock Down 4.5 %

EVBG stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. Everbridge has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $49.53.

Insider Activity

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 214,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 587.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

