Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Gap Down to $30.37

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.37, but opened at $26.94. Everbridge shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 414,089 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Everbridge Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,928.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 587.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SG3 Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

