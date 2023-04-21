EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Sees Large Volume Increase

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 280,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 228,456 shares.The stock last traded at $13.21 and had previously closed at $11.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

EverCommerce Stock Up 10.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85.

Insider Transactions at EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 7,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $72,338.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,070,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Samuel Christopher Alaimo sold 3,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $29,113.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,696 shares in the company, valued at $974,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 7,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $72,338.58. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,070,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,557.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,028 shares of company stock valued at $466,621 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in EverCommerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 411,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EverCommerce by 18.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

