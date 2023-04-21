Evmos Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $102.33 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Evmos has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $102.33 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Evmos

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling Evmos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

