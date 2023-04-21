Evotec (ETR:EVT) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €18.49 ($20.10) and last traded at €18.61 ($20.22). 291,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.06 ($20.71).

EVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.83) price target on Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($30.43) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.52) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of €17.71.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

