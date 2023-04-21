Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Short Interest Up 15.2% in March

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the March 15th total of 946,100 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 33,240.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,971,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 15.6% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

NYSE:EE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 56,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,845. Excelerate Energy has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

