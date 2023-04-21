Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Short Interest Down 6.7% in March

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 402,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,015.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,275 shares of company stock valued at $455,120. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Exponent by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 209.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 16.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EXPO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.08. 75,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,126. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.64. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.86 and its 200-day moving average is $99.44.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.47 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

