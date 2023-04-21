Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Short Interest Update

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 835,400 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the March 15th total of 902,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 596.7 days.
Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.
OTCMKTS:EXETF remained flat at $4.82 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318. Extendicare has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91.
Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Services. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.
