F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

F.N.B. Trading Up 1.6 %

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,084,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,578,000 after acquiring an additional 821,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,003,000 after purchasing an additional 667,684 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,439,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in F.N.B. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,174,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,277,000 after purchasing an additional 900,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in F.N.B. by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Stories

