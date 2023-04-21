F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

FNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens started coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of FNB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. 3,406,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,313. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 162,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 95,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 60,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

