F Thomson Leighton Purchases 309 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $25,022.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,177.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.80 per share, with a total value of $25,005.60.

On Monday, April 17th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 303 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.54 per share, with a total value of $25,009.62.

On Friday, April 14th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.00 per share, with a total value of $25,066.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.23 per share, with a total value of $25,018.84.

On Monday, April 10th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.42 per share, with a total value of $25,015.98.

On Wednesday, April 5th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.60 per share, with a total value of $25,064.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, F Thomson Leighton purchased 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.48 per share, with a total value of $25,035.12.

On Friday, March 31st, F Thomson Leighton acquired 326 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,062.88.

On Wednesday, March 29th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 325 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,028.25.

On Monday, March 27th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 326 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.94.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.94. 1,063,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,650. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $119.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.18.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,049,179 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $82,151,000 after buying an additional 73,730 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 27,713 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 59,381 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 289,203 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $22,645,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

