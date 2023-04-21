F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. F5 updated its Q3 guidance to $2.78-$2.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $10.90-$11.31 EPS.

F5 Trading Down 0.3 %

F5 stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.76. 141,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,004. F5 has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $203.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.32. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,816. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of F5

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in F5 by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in F5 by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 979 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.