F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FFIV. StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays cut F5 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.13.

F5 Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $134.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.32. F5 has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $207.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. F5’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that F5 will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,739,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $318,924.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,739,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,816 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About F5

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

