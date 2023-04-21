F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. F5 updated its Q3 guidance to $2.78-$2.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $10.90-$11.31 EPS.

F5 Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $134.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.32. F5 has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $207.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,816. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in F5 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in F5 by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $149,358,000 after acquiring an additional 91,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of F5 by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,626,000 after acquiring an additional 124,265 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 582.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,341,000 after purchasing an additional 549,127 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

About F5

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

