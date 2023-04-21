F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 updated its Q3 guidance to $2.78-$2.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $10.90-$11.31 EPS.

F5 Stock Down 2.1 %

FFIV opened at $134.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.32. F5 has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $207.72. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $318,924.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,739,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $318,924.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,739,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,816 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of F5 by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in F5 by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 2.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

