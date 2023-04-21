FCF Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000. ONE Gas comprises 0.9% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.2 %

OGS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.45. The stock had a trading volume of 82,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,840. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.54.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $818.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.57%.

ONE Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.