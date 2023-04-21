FCF Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.69.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.81. The stock had a trading volume of 194,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,338. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.57%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

