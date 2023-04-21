FCF Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 40,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.72. 421,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,699. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average is $72.23. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

