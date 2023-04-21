FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.24. 339,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,089. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.59. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $87.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.27.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

