FCF Advisors LLC Has $903,000 Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,754 shares of company stock valued at $7,354,294. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. CICC Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $418.10. The stock had a trading volume of 45,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,775. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $413.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

