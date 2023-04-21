FCF Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.0% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

Mastercard stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $375.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.41.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.85.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

