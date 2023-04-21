FCF Advisors LLC Sells 153 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 36.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MANH stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.36. 62,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,312. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $160.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.55.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

