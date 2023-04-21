FCF Advisors LLC Sells 2,065 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AutoNation by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $1,323,338.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,655.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $838,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,681.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $1,323,338.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,655.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,274 shares of company stock valued at $47,056,782. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

AN traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.55. 307,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,126. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $158.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.80 and its 200 day moving average is $120.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.