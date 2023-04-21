FCF Advisors LLC Sells 609 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,145 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fortinet by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,405,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,301 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Fortinet by 2,099.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,800,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,625 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Fortinet by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 3,682.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,175,000 after acquiring an additional 954,642 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.10. The company had a trading volume of 820,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,635. The company has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $69.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.58.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

