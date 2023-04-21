FCF Advisors LLC Sells 609 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,145 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fortinet by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,405,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,301 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Fortinet by 2,099.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,800,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,625 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Fortinet by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 3,682.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,175,000 after acquiring an additional 954,642 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fortinet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.10. The company had a trading volume of 820,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,635. The company has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $69.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.58.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
Featured Articles
