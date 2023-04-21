Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Short Interest Update

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 875,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,979.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,579.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $388,578.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,036,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,417 shares of company stock valued at $833,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 261.9% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 34.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

FHI stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.88. The company had a trading volume of 641,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,908. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.06. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.41 million. Analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

