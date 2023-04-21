FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Short Interest Update

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the March 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FGI Industries Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of FGI Industries stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 94,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,523. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. FGI Industries has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Institutional Trading of FGI Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FGI Industries by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 790,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 208,360 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About FGI Industries

Separately, Northland Securities cut their price target on FGI Industries from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

