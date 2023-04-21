Financial Contrast: StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) and Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF)

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) and Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares StepStone Group and Dundee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StepStone Group N/A 9.34% 4.20% Dundee N/A 8.11% 5.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for StepStone Group and Dundee, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StepStone Group 0 4 1 0 2.20 Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

StepStone Group currently has a consensus target price of $33.40, suggesting a potential upside of 47.85%. Given StepStone Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than Dundee.

93.8% of StepStone Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Dundee shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of StepStone Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StepStone Group and Dundee’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StepStone Group $1.37 billion 1.81 $193.88 million ($0.08) -282.38 Dundee $6.66 million 11.58 $13.16 million $0.08 11.30

StepStone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee. StepStone Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dundee, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

StepStone Group has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

StepStone Group beats Dundee on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples, financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and international funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow-on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

About Dundee

Dundee Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure. It also holds portfolio of investments in publicly listed and private enterprises. The company was founded by Barry Gordon and Nathan Edward Goodman on November 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

