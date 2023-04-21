Financial Survey: Pineapple Energy (PEGY) and Its Competitors

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) is one of 37 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Pineapple Energy to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pineapple Energy $27.52 million -$10.35 million -0.85 Pineapple Energy Competitors $744.20 million $11.90 million -9.50

Pineapple Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pineapple Energy. Pineapple Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pineapple Energy’s peers have a beta of 3.36, suggesting that their average stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pineapple Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pineapple Energy Competitors 202 602 1218 40 2.53

Pineapple Energy presently has a consensus price target of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 311.40%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 72.04%. Given Pineapple Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.6% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pineapple Energy -33.28% -5.55% -3.08% Pineapple Energy Competitors -16.13% 17.12% -5.63%

Summary

Pineapple Energy peers beat Pineapple Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy, Inc. is focused on local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. The firm’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, including SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, provides homeowners and small businesses with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

