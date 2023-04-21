FinWise Bancorp (FINW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect FinWise Bancorp to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 million. On average, analysts expect FinWise Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

FinWise Bancorp Stock Performance

FinWise Bancorp stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. FinWise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FINW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FinWise Bancorp by 870.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 174,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.