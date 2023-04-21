FinWise Bancorp (FINW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect FinWise Bancorp to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.
FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 million. On average, analysts expect FinWise Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FinWise Bancorp Stock Performance
FinWise Bancorp stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. FinWise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
FinWise Bancorp Company Profile
FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FinWise Bancorp (FINW)
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.